Supervisor at Subway in Dundee embezzled almost £800 from employers

by Ciaran Shanks
November 25, 2019, 2:00 pm
John Maxwell, 50, helped himself to money from the eatery within Spar on Perth Road between April and September 2018.
A Subway supervisor has admitted embezzling almost £800 from his employers.

John Maxwell, 50, helped himself to money from the eatery within Spar on Perth Road between April and September 2018.

He was nabbed after a CCTV review found unusual transactions occurred on days that Maxwell was working as a supervisor.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan revealed to Dundee Sheriff Court that the issue came to light following a stock take in August 2018.

She said: “A CCTV review showed he was working as a supervisor when unusual transactions took place.

“Footage showed him taking money from the till.

“The accused had a meeting and admitted the offence. He thereafter resigned.”

Maxwell, of Shepherds Loan, pleaded guilty by letter to embezzling a total of £763.69 while employed as a supervisor at Subway, Perth Road, between April 1 and September 30 2018.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Maxwell until next month for social work reports and for him to appear in the dock.

