Supervision for man who struck partner during row at Dundee nightclub

A man who struck his partner and squirted liquid on her has been placed under supervision.

Bruce Bryceland, 21, ended up in court following a row with the woman at Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) in June.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that the pair were arguing about their relationship.

As the woman walked away, Bryceland then approached her and squirted an unknown liquid on her, prompting her to start screaming.

As she screamed, he approached her again and punched her on the head.

Bryceland, of Elders Court, admitted an amended charge that he assaulted his partner, squirted liquid over her and punched her on the head at DUSA, Airlie Place, on June 29.

Prosecutors successfully argued that the offence was domestically aggravated on the grounds that the woman was his partner at the time.

Solicitor Anne Duffy said: “They were both extremely intoxicated.

“It’s accepted that he actually went to punch one of the bouncers and punched her.

“They are still in a relationship and as soon as he saw the footage he pleaded guilty.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Bryceland under supervision for 12 months with a requirement ordering him to take part in the Respect programme.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “This is a serious offence but I believe I can step away from a custodial sentence.”