Supervision for Fife paedophile who was ‘researching’ to snare other perverts

A Fife man caught with thousands of child abuse images has been placed under supervision for three years.

Logan Chapman, 22, claimed he was “researching” to snare other paedophiles when he was found to have a computer containing the vile pictures.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Chapman had been using a Tor server to browse the internet anonymously.

Police who were executing a search warrant at his former home address in Cowdenbeath