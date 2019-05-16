‘Superstars’ lift 5ft sculpture of Oor Wullie to top of Ben Nevis for Archie Foundation

A Dundee artist has paid tribute to the “superstars” who helped him lift a 5ft sculpture of Oor Wullie to the top of Ben Nevis in his latest charity fundraising stunt.

Landscape artist Douglas Roulston, 35, recruited a team of 12 volunteers to climb the UK’s highest mountain carrying Oor Wullie on a special stretcher.

The model will be one of those going on display across Scotland this summer as part of the Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail before being auctioned to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Archie Foundation and its work to improve children’s hospitals.

Douglas hopes the team’s “incredible” efforts in carrying the icon to the top of the mountain will help to raise a sky-high amount for charity.

He said: “I just love challenges and, when it comes to helping charities, raising awareness with a good story is everything.

“So I’m really hoping the fact Oor Nevis has been to the highest point will mean people will be willing to bid more to buy him at the auction.”