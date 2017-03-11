A vaping shop is set to feature in a reopened Dundee supermarket that closed suddenly in January.

Business owner Harris Aslam also says there will be an in-store butchers and bakery on the site of the former Nisa store in the city’s Perth Road.

The supermarket, which Mr Aslam hopes will bring back the “buzz” to the West End, will be called Greens of Dundee.

He is a director of Eros Ltd, whose licensing application for the premises will be heard on April 20. If councillors accept the proposal, it will open “a couple of days later”.

He told the Tele: “The store was something special years ago and everybody thought it was an asset to the local community and we want to bring that back.”

Mr Aslam says the vaping store will be a “shop within a shop”, meeting the rising demand of e-cigarettes and paraphernalia.

He added: “With the move in customer demand away from tobacco more customers are demanding different products.”

Mr Aslam, who runs the company with fellow director Raza Rehman, wants to restore the abandoned shop to its “former glory” after its abrupt closure.

He said: “We are considering several concepts for the store, including operating it as part of the Greens brand, similar to the one we operate in Tillicoultry.

“The Perth Road site is in a very good location, and it was unfortunate to see the shop close when it did.

“We want to return the store to its former glory, and bring a bit of a buzz back to that area of the West End.

“We will work closely with the local community and make the store exciting to visit.”

The company runs Nisa-branded stores in Leven, Kirkcaldy, Markinch and Alloa.

However, Mr Aslam confirmed he would not be taking over the running of the Broughty Ferry store, which closed at the same time.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson welcomed the news.

He said: “I am pleased to see that a new operator for the Nisa store in Perth Road appears to be taking shape. It is good news for the Perth Road shopping area that this — the largest shop unit on Perth Road — looks like being open again in the near future.

“The council has now established a working group to work with businesses in the Perth Road to promote the shopping area and it is good news that the number of empty shop units is reducing.

“We are confident there is a bright future for the area and will be taking a number of initiatives in the coming months to further assist the shopping area.”

The closure of the Perth Road supermarket followed several months of speculation over the store’s future, sparked by emptying shelves and depleted stock levels.

Residents in Broughty Ferry were left without a Post Office branch after the Ferry store, which was operated by the same then-owner, shut down.