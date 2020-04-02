Supermarket funding for community pavilion in Dundee falls through

Talks with a major supermarket over potential funding for a new pavilion in Mill o’ Mains have fallen through.

However, community leaders have vowed that this is not the end of their campaign – they will “fight and fight” to get a new one.

Mill o’ Mains’ Community Pavilion was completely gutted in a devastating fire in the summer of 2017 and subsequently demolished.

In January the Tele revealed that Mill O’ Mains’ Community Pavilion Group had been in talks with a leading supermarket, which had indicated it could help fund a new pavilion.

The Tele can now reveal that the supermarket was Asda but, unfortunately, funding is no longer going to happen.

Yvonne Mullen,chairman of the group, said: “Unfortunately we have received confirmation that this can no longer go ahead.

“However, we are not going to be too downhearted by this. We are continuing with our bid for a new pavilion and we will fight and fight until we manage to get one.”

Yvonne said that the group had now launched a cost match funding bid.

She said: “We are trying to raise around £150,000 ourselves for a new temporary pavilion.

“We are hoping to raise this amount and hoping we can persuade someone else to match what we raise.”

Yvonne said that they had already raised around a quarter of the money they needed.

She said: “We have received several substantial pledges for large amounts, as much as £20,000 and £10,000 in some instances.

“We are approaching local businesses, local groups and charities and so far the response has been amazing.

“We will not give up. We have faced challenges before and we will continue to do everything we can to provide a new place for the people of Mill ‘o Mains to go to meet up and hold their groups and events.”

Dundee City Council has approved £1.5 million of expenditure to build an extension to Mill o’ Mains Primary for community use.

Yvonne said: “While that is positive, it is far from clear how much community use this will provide and to what groups.”

Asda has been approached for comment.

