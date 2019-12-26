Supermarket chain Aldi takes appeal for fourth Dundee store to Scottish ministers

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is filing an appeal with Scottish ministers to overturn the refusal of its fourth Dundee store by city councillors.

The £4.25 million development, which would have featured a store, an industrial trade counter and small business units on Tom Johnston Road, was rejected at committee in September.

The Broughty Ferry store would have been the fourth of five planned ventures to date in the City of Discovery but councillors were not sold on the proposal as it clashed with local planning rules.

In a statement prepared on behalf of the German firm Rob Newton, of planning consultants Avison Young, said there were “material considerations” that would justify bending the rules – and waved away concerns a new store would affect trade in Broughty Ferry.

He wrote: “Dundee remains at the forefront of Aldi’s growth aspirations in Scotland. For a number of years now they have openly shared their aspirations with the Council to trade from five stores within the city.”

Mr Newton has also pointed out that the nearby Sainsbury’s store was also scrutinised in the same way when permission was sought to build it in 2000. It was ultimately waved through after the firm agreed to build industrial units.

Aldi had filed the application following extensive community consultation after which it claimed 91% of those who attended meetings were supportive of their plans.

© DC Thomson

But city planners said the supermarket “could impact negatively on the wider economic development area” despite the multi-million-pound investment and the creation of more than 30 jobs.

They noted that the supermarket would likely lead to an increase in traffic around the Claypotts area and particularly on roads considered “industrial”, with associated safety concerns.

Planners also alluded to the Town Centre First policy – used to stonewall developments outside of local high streets. Councillors have ignored this in the past, such as when they moved to approve a Clark’s Bakery takeaway at Myrekirk.

Councillors ultimately voted by 17 to six against the plans, hailed by the Broughty Ferry Community Council as a sign that “good sense had prevailed”.

Planning convener Will Dawson, who moved to reject the plans, said at the time: “I am not anti-business but we have policies and procedures in place and we have to make sure these are followed.”

Dundee City Council has been notified of the appeal but is yet to issue a response to Aldi’s arguments.

A decision is expected on the appeal in March 2020.