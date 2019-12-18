‘Supergroup’ featuring Shane Lynch and Dane Bowers to perform in Dundee

A “supergroup” including Boyzone’s Shane Lynch and Another Level’s Dane Bowers will bring their tour to Dundee next year.

Boyz on Block, which also features 5ive’s Abz Love and Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small, will perform at Mecca Bingo’s Douglasfield venue on February 28 2020.

James Watson, general manager at Mecca Bingo Dundee Douglasfield, said: “To be able to have members of such iconic 90s bands reform into one supergroup is exciting enough, but to know that we are one of the first venues in the country have them come and play an incredible set is the icing on the cake.

“We know this event will get everyone in the party spirit, and we can’t wait.”

Boyz on Block said: “We’re so excited to get started and out on the road next year.”

The Boyz on Block events run from 5.30pm until 11.30pm, and tickets start from just £17 with eight pages of bingo included.

To purchase tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk or book in club.

To attend a Mecca Bingo Club, you do need to be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.