Super grandmother flies over from Northern Ireland to take part in Dundee Kiltwalk

Joe Degnan from Northern Ireland is only five years old and has already had three major heart operations.

The youngster was born with a heart condition called double inlet left ventricle, which meant he suffered a lack of oxygen to his blood and major organs.

The condition, which is present from birth, affects the valves and chambers of the heart. Blood only drains into one ventricle of the heart in babies born with this condition.

Now his grandmother Jacqui Seymour is travelling from their home town in Larne to take on the Dundee Kiltwalk on August 18 and raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Alongside Jacqui, Joe’s auntie, Laura McGregor, from Kirkcaldy, will also be taking part in the walk.

Laura and Jacqui said: “We want to do the Dundee Kiltwalk with pride and honour for Joe. He has been through so much in his short life but he always comes out smiling.

“We’re walking and supporting BHF Scotland to help raise money to fund research so that one day there might be a cure for Joe’s heart condition and for other babies in the future.”

Jacqui added they are taking part in the Kiltwalk as she visits Scotland a lot and there is no comparable event in Northern Ireland.

Lisa Robertson, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for central Scotland said: “We are so grateful that Laura and Jacqui have chosen to support BHF Scotland, helping us raise funds for our life-saving research, because unfortunately their family’s story is all too common.

“Before the BHF, four in five children born with congenital heart disease didn’t survive to adulthood.

“Thanks to BHF-funded research, we have made huge advances into treatment, detection and diagnosis, so that now four in five children do survive into adulthood. But there is still so much to do.”

To find out more about the Kiltwalk or to register to take part, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk.