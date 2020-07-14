‘Sunny Dundee’ masks to be handed out to families in Lochee

Official ‘Sunny Dundee’ face masks are set to be handed out to those in need around Lochee and Menzieshill.

Led by Unesco City of Design, the ‘Sunny Dundee’ masks were launched at the beginning of the month and are now being sold in shops across the city.

However, the sale of each mask goes towards another one being made to be given out to local community groups for free.

© DC Thomson

Around 250 have been donated to Love Lochee, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops.

Heather Henry from Love Lochee said: “We have teamed up with Unesco Dundee to give out the ‘Sunny Dundee’ masks at local food projects.

“A lot of folk don’t have a car so are relying on public transport and are looking to buy masks, but some can cost around £5 each which is quite expensive.

“If there is a mum and dad with two kids, that’s £20 for all their masks which is a week’s shopping.

“Some people can’t afford that, their benefits haven’t changed just because we are in lockdown.

“Particularly with the kids not being at school for such a long period of time, this would have been an extra burden to these families.”

© DC Thomson

She continued: “I have noticed how much my shopping bill has gone up because we are all at home at the moment, it is all an extra expense.”

Masks have been distributed to Lochee Larder and to Menzieshill Parish Church food project, where staff pass them on to families they know are in need.

Heather added: “I know some shops are trying to hand out disposable masks but these ones are reusable and can be washed, dried and then used again the next day, and everyone in the local community will recognise them as the ‘Sunny Dundee’ masks.

“By doing this we can help people stick to the rules and help them to get out and go to the shops.

“Right now we have about 250 masks but we will continue to do this for as long as we can because this will be the new normal for a wee while and these masks will help people to get out safely, which is great.”