This February was the ninth coldest on record – but Dundee will enjoy some of the UK’s best weather for the rest of this week.

Figures compiled by the James Hutton Institute revealed Dundonians endured an average daily temperature of 5.1ºC last month – equal with the same month in 2014.

This was despite the mercury rising to as high as 15.4ºC on the 20th and falling as low as -2ºC on the last day of the month.

In addition, this February was the 16th wettest since the institute, based in Invergowrie, began recording the weather across Tayside.

A total of 65.3mm of rain fell during the month, 38.6% more than the February average.

However, winter as a whole was the 12th driest since records began – and the 30th sunniest in terms of hours of sunshine.

February was dotted with weather events, including the inclement conditions which hit Tayside when Storm Doris arrived.

However, Dundee has enjoyed sunnier weather in recent days, and a spokeswoman for the Met Office said this is likely to continue in the run-up to the weekend.

She said: “Looking at the rest of this week, there is a north-south divide which sees Scotland getting the best weather and the south getting the wet and windy weather.

“A high-pressure system has protected Scotland from the weather coming in from the Atlantic and this low-pressure system is cutting across the south of the UK.

“Scotland and Tayside is getting the best of the weather with plenty of sunshine — it’ll still feel chilly but in Dundee you won’t get the wet and windy conditions.”

However, she warned that conditions are set to change next week.

“It’ll be more of a grey weekend and as we go into next week we’re going to see more conventional Scottish weather as the high-pressure system moves away.

“It’s pretty typical weather for this time of year. March is quite a changeable month and it’s very early in spring — you’re actually more likely to get snow in March than in December, statistically.”