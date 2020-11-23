‘Sundee’ now named United Kingdom’s driest city in new report

A new study has shown that Dundee is the ‘driest city’ in the UK, with less recorded rainfall than any other part of the country.

The report, compiled by gas supplier Flogas, has shown that the City of Discovery experienced the lowest number of rainy days between October and March, at just 11 per month.

According to Met Office data the city is also the third coldest in the UK, with an average minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees, bringing it in just below Aberdeen at 2.1 degrees.

Perth, meanwhile, recorded the coldest minimum temperature in the UK at 1.9 degrees as well as receiving the most air frost of 9.1 days per month.

Dundee already has a reputation for having good weather in comparison to the rest of Scotland.

Last year the James Hutton Institute, which monitors the city’s weather from its base in Invergowrie, named Dundee the sunniest city in the country, experiencing a third more sunlight than average, even in the winter.

And, the latest title of driest city hasn’t come as a shock to many Dundonians, who are used to a relative lack of rain.

© Kris Miller

Callum Dunleavy, 24, said: “It really doesn’t surprise me, back when I was in uni we used to call it Sundee.

“It’s not like over in the west, their weather over there is a lot wetter because it comes in off the Atlantic.

“I feel like it peters out before it gets here.

“You notice it when you’re over there, it seems like every time I go over there it’s raining.”

Olivia Thomson added: “I am a little bit surprised because it does seem to rain a lot here.

“We still probably get a lot more than other places in the world I’d imagine.

“The fact that it rains 11 days a month isn’t so surprising, I’d say that it sounds a bit right.”

Colin McKillop, a resident of the city and Visit Scotland employee, said: “It doesn’t surprise me because I think that most of the rain does end up in Glasgow and the rest of the west coast before it comes over here.

“I spent a year in Glasgow and I definitely noticed the difference.

“I think that with climate change we are starting to see new patterns as well, and it’s harder to get an overall pattern.”