5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in Tayside and Fife

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in Tayside and Fife.

Kingswood Hotel

Recently reintroducing their carvery every Sunday, you’re sure to experience a high-quality roast at Kingswood Hotel, a family-run hotel and restaurant based on the outskirts of Burntisland.

Sink your teeth into your favourite carvery delights from noon to 2.30pm, 3-6.30pm and 7-8pm. Booking is highly recommended.

Address: Kinghorn Road, Burntisland, KY3 9LL

Forgan’s

Enjoy Forgan’s in Dundee and St Andrews take on Sunday lunch – roast beef, chef’s rotating weekly choice or veggie haggis wellington with all the trimmings.

And to top it all off, you can add on extra sides.

It is priced at £17 per person and is available from noon to 5pm every Sunday (or until it is gone).

Address:

234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2AH

110 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PB

Sweet Chestnut

Enjoy succulent slow-cooked meats or vegetarian or meat-free options for a roast at The Sweet Chestnut in Dunfermline, which offers a carvery every Sunday.

Served with a homemade fluffy Yorkshire pudding and unlimited seasonal fresh vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, tasty stuffing and herb-seasoned gravy and sauces, there’s plenty to indulge in.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, 11, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

The Boar’s Head

The Boar’s Head in Cupar serves up the best traditional pub and restaurant experience with a modern twist, with a carefully created menu offering a variety of dishes made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Their Sunday roast, which was reintroduced to their menu just last week, is sure to impress.

It boasts crispy roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings and much more.

Address: 23 High Street, Auchtermuchty, Cupar, KY14 7AP

Kingsway Farm

Kingsway Farm in Dundee has an extensive line-up of carvery options for guests, with sizes including small, medium, large and unlimited.

Choose from 14-hour slow-cooked meats or a cheese, onion and potato pie or vegetable tart, alongside a wide choice of vegetables and tasty accompaniments.

Address: 50-52 King’s Cross Road, Dundee, DD3 3PT

For more on food and drink…