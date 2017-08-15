Sun shines on Stobswell as folk enjoy Celebration in the Park

The sun was shining on Stobswell on Sunday as hundreds of families gathered for the annual Celebration in the Park, held at the city’s Baxter Park.

The four-hour community fair, organised by the Stobswell Events Group, Dundee City Council and Dundee Museum of Transport, featured a host of entertainment including a funfair, live music and fresh food.

The Museum of Transport also joined in with the fourth annual Dundee Motor Show.

The display featured more than 200 cars ranging from vintage classics through to modern day motors.

There were also performances from a pipe band and cheerleading group, among others.

The Dundee Roller Girls, Blether Tay-Gither, Guide Dogs, Addaction, Dundee Sea Cadets and the DCA were among more than 50 businesses and organisations which set up stalls for the afternoon, providing fun activities for all as well as community information.

The event was also supported by Friends of Baxter Park, Stobswell Forum and Maryfield Regeneration Forum.

