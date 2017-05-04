Dunonians are in luck — the sunny weather is set to stick around for the weekend.

After a bright start to the week — which saw temperatures peak at 16C in the city yesterday — the Met Office has predicted a similar outlook for the coming days.

It is set to be slightly hotter today and tomorrow, with the mercury hitting a maximum of between 18C and 19C during the day.

Forecasters said the sunshine should stick around for Saturday and Sunday — but it will be a tad cooler, dropping to around 13C to 15C during the day.

Last month was the second sunniest April on record.

Picture shows brothers Rhys, 10, and Lewis Reynolds, four, enjoying a kickabout in the sunshine at Lochee Park.