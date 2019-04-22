Sun-seekers bring ‘mayhem’ to Fife roads as motorists told to avoid some routes

Sun-seekers have brought “mayhem” to traffic in some of Fife’s most popular beaches, police have said.

Officers in the Kingdom have told motorists to “avoid” routes around Aberdour due to the number of sun-seekers heading to the area.

People are said to be taking advantage of the weather to go to Silver Sands and Aberdour Beach.

In a warning posted to the South West Fife Police Twitter account, the force said drivers could face “a very long delay” if passing through the area.

🌞 Has caused the majority of Fife to travel to Aberdour beach area which has now caused traffic mayhem…. Avoid routes in that area if possible or you could face a very long delay to your journey 👍 — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) April 22, 2019

Fife Jammers say the road from Dalgety Bay to Aberdour is “grid-locked” with people heading to Silver Sands Beach.

Today is on course to be the hottest day of the year so far in many parts of the country, forecasters have said.