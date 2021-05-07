Summer Sizzlers: Green veg and feta tabbouleh will get National Vegetarian Week off to the perfect start

With National Vegetarian Week beginning on Monday (May 10), today’s Summer Sizzlers recipe is the ideal opportunity to offer up a veggie tabbouleh treat.

This tantalising green vegetables and feta tabbouleh from the team at Discover Great Veg, is sure to fill a hole as it is packed with lots of delicious veggie goodness.

The freshness of green veg, tasty tomatoes, bulgar wheat and feta combine for a wholesome meal anyone can enjoy.

A Levantine vegetarian salad, a tabbouleh is traditionally served as part of a meze (small plates) in Arab cuisine, but it has been growing in popularity here in recent years.

With National Vegetarian Week taking place from Monday May 10 to Sunday May 16, the week-long celebration is a great excuse to get more veggie-friendly dishes into your diet – and this tabbouleh would make for a hearty lunch or dinner.

Not only is it quick and simple to make, there’s only seven ingredients in it which are easy to prepare, too. You can expect to spend less than 10 minutes pulling this dish together.

Give it a go, you won't be disappointed.

Green veg and feta tabbouleh

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

200g bulgar wheat

250ml vegetable stock

250g pack kale (or spinach)

4 tomatoes, diced

25g pack parsley, chopped

200g pack feta, crumbled

75g pomegranate seeds

Method

Bring the bulgar wheat and stock to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, covered. Then remove from the heat and keep covered until cool slightly. Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain well and roughly chop. Mix the kale into the bulgar wheat along with the remaining ingredients and season to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

