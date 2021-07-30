Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Summer Sizzlers: Give an American classic a Scottish twist with this delicious haggis burger

By Brian Stormont
July 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Haggis on a burger? Why not! Let’s put a Scottish twist on an American classic with this brilliant recipe.

Burgers are extremely popular and are a go-to dish for many people on a summer’s day as they are perfect for cooking up quickly on the barbecue.

However, we are putting a Scottish twist on the traditional burger by making haggis the star of the show with this recipe from Scottish food producer, Macsween.

Served with lettuce, red onion, mustard mayonnaise, cherry vine tomatoes and onion rings, this haggis burger is an absolute delight and a Summer Sizzler you will want to make again and again.

Haggis burger and all the trimmings

Serves 4

Haggis burger
Haggis burger.

Ingredients

  • 4  x 130g packets of Macsween “microwave in 60 seconds” classic haggis or 1 x 400g pack of Macsween classic haggis, sliced
  • 4 granary bread rolls, or similar
  • 60g Arran mustard mayonnaise (45g mayonnaise, 15g Arran mustard, salt and pepper to season)
  • ½ a red onion cut into thin rings
  • 8 little gem lettuce leaves, washed and patted dry
  • 4 portions of homemade fries or wedges
  • 4 portions of coleslaw
  • 4 mini pots of tomato ketchup
  • 4 stems of cherry vine tomatoes roasted in the oven 180c for 5 minutes
  • 4 large onion rings in tempura batter (optional)

Method

  1. Heat the haggis in the microwave or cook it on the barbecue for a couple of minutes on either side, turning once, and butter the rolls with the mustard mayonnaise.
  2. Place the red onions on the base of the rolls and top with two of the little gem lettuce leaves.
  3. Once the haggis is cooked, place on the roll and top with the top of it.
  4. Garnish the plate with roasted cherry tomatoes, tomato ketchup, coleslaw and fries or wedges.
  5. Spear the onion ring though the middle of the burger with a wooden skewer, then through the burger bun.

