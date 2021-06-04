Summer Sizzlers: A tasty and easy Spamtastic steak sandwich

With people getting outdoors in their gardens now that the better weather is finally here, alfresco eating and barbecues are bringing family and friends back together.

And this recipe from iconic meat producer Spam uses their chopped pork and ham to make a delicious sizzling snack to enjoy in the garden or on a campsite.

This easy and tasty steak sandwich will allow you to treat your guests to something very different to the usual bangers and burgers.

Made from a minimum of 90% premium shoulder pork and leg ham, Spam is also gluten-free, and it is the perfect quick and easy meat for an alfresco feast that will impress friends and family.

Already cooked in the can, to seal in the goodness and ensure safety, too.

If you have missed any of our other recipes in this series you can find them all by clicking here.

Spam steak sandwich

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 x French baguette

1 x garlic clove, peeled

1 x large onion, sliced into rings

Vegetable oil for frying

1 x 200g can Spam chopped pork and ham – cut into medium slices

A dollop of mustard or garlic mayonnaise (enough to spread on the baguetteon both sides)

To serve: Dollop of tomato salsa or coleslaw

Method

Cut the baguette in half long-ways, rub each side with a little garlic and toast under a grill or on a barbecue. Onion rings can either be fried or put into a tin foil parcel with a little oil and cooked on a barbecue. If using a frying pan, add a little oil into the pan and sauté the onion rings slowly until golden. Fry or lightly barbecue the Spam steaks until lightly golden both sides. Spread the baguette with the mustard or garlic mayonnaise on both sides. Lie the Spam steaks along the length of the bread and add a layer of lightly browned onion rings. Serve with tomato salsa or coleslaw.

More in this series…