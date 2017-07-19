Summer films at DCA revealed

Dundee Contemporary Arts’ summer film schedule has been released.

The cinema’s latest selection of releases includes Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated feature Dunkirk alongside Gothic thriller The Beguiled and Terrence Malick’s latest, Song To Song.

For vintage cinema fans, DCA has a 4K restoration of The Graduate, a screening of the 1924 Robert Falcon Scott documentary The Great White Silence, horror film Whistle And I’ll Come To You and the original 1973 version of The Wicker Man.

Also on offer are family films Rock Dog, The Boy And The Beast, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.