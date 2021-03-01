Suicide victims remembered during Tay Bridge relay

More than 70 candles were lit during a relay walk on the Tay Bridge to remember the lives of suicide victims.

The walk held on Sunday was organised by city-based mental health charity Walk and Blether in a bid to raise awareness of suicide and to work towards its prevention.

Group member Valerie Roberts said the walk was a great success with the target of £500 fundraising reached.

Valerie said: “The walk was a great success and the weather was really kind to us.

“We only had a small group doing it because Covid-19 restrictions prevented us from holding the much bigger event we had planned.”

When they first planned the walk the group hoped to be able to light a candle for each of 69 people who took their own lives in Dundee in 2020, up until November.

Valerie said: “We actually managed to light just over 70 candles to remember others we knew who had taken their own lives.

“I actually jogged two lengths of the bridge, which allowed me to manage more distance and meant I could light more candles than planned.”

“We have already reached our £500 fundraising target which will go to the mental health charity MIND.

“We also hope that what we have done is to raise awareness of suicide prevention and prevent more people taking their own lives.

“We hope we have also managed to get people speaking about suicide and to highlight that there are groups out there who can help when people are thinking about suicide.”

The initial plan had been to involve a large number of people, including the families of those who have died, and to cross the bridge 69 times to mark each of the lives lost.

But coronavirus restrictions have meant this was not possible and plans have had to be changed so the walk could continue.

Valerie added: “Suicide hasn’t stopped just because of Covid-19 so we decided why should we stop.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/valerie-lindsay-2

Support charity Samaritans can be contacted by phone on 116 123, by emailing jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.