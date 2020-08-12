Suicide victim was not given a formal risk assessment by therapists prior to her death

The therapist of a 13-year-old girl who took her own life did not carry out a formal risk assessment of the teenager’s self-harming, a Fatal Accident Inquiry has heard.

Stephen Thomson said he did not have enough interaction with Sophie to carry out a formal risk assessment, while giving his evidence at the second day of the FAI into the death of Sophie Parkinson.

Stephen, a family therapist at CAMHS, became the organisation’s core worker for Sophie, from Liff, after she was referred in 2013 following an increase in self-harming and troublesome behaviour at home.

He said his role was primarily to work together with Sophie, her mum Ruth Moss and other members of her family, focusing on the family set-up, relationships and parenting techniques.

However he described sessions with Sophie and her family as “so conflicted” that he referred her to a psychiatrist within the organisation for individual therapy.

Stephen said: “Sophie was not able to talk with her mum in the room and I tried to find another treatment that would be helpful to her.

“We never got to the point where she was able to talk about her issues with self-harm with her mother.

“I remember asking for a doctor to see her individually because the family appointments were so conflicted.”

He said that while risk assessment of self-harm was part of his job, it was not is main role which is to address family relationships.

Stephen continued sessions with Ms Moss and her partner to offer parental support and continued to coordinate Sophie’s care however he did not have direct contact with her.

He said: “Technically my role was no longer core worker – well I wasn’t doing core work so in that sense I was not but I was still core worker as I was following the care throughout and had known her and her family for all that time.

“I’m not sure how that was communicated. I accept there was a failure to communicate to Ms Moss who was supervising Sophie’s care and if that was her view then we had not communicated that in a way which had been clear or effective.”

The inquest continues.