Suicide rate in Scotland falls for first time in four years as alcohol deaths rise

A total of 805 deaths linked to suicide were reported in Scotland in 2020, the first time the rate has fallen year-on-year since 2017.

The new figures, however, show a spike in the number of alcohol-related deaths to 1,190 in 2020, up from 1,020 in 2019.

The latest information is revealed by the National Records of Scotland in their yearly update on the number of deaths from specific causes.

Of the 805 deaths linked to suicide, 575 were among men and 230 were among women.

Dundee continues to have the highest five year rate of suicide in Scotland based on its population size.

Based on 2020 alone, Clackmanannanshire had the highest rate of suicide per 100,000 followed by Dundee.

They are the first reported figures since the Covid-19 pandemic saw government restrictions on daily life introduced in spring 2020.

Charities stress suicide rates in a single year may deviate from an overall trend and it’s best to look at timeframes of three or more years to identify significant patterns.

Dundee’s suicide rate remains above Scottish average

Dundee City’s five-year rate of suicide per 100,000 people is 23.9 compared to an average across Scotland of 14.1.

Glasgow City, Highland and Falkirk were the only other local authority areas to have a five-yearly suicide rate in Scotland above the national average.

While the number of new suicide deaths in Scotland fell from the 2019 figures, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross all saw the rate of suicides per 100,000 increase from 2019 to 2020.

Most deprived areas of Scotland record highest suicide rates

Fife saw its yearly rate increase from 12.05 in 2019 to 17.64 in 2020, a similar rise from 9.47 to 14.68 was also reported in Angus.

The most deprived areas of Scotland had a rate of suicide of 22.5 deaths per 100,000 compared to 7.5 per 100,000 in the least deprived areas.

Higher numbers of likely suicides were recorded in the summer months, with 81 in June compared to 54 in December 2020.

Alcohol-related deaths in Scotland rise by 17%

Alcohol deaths increased by 17% to 1,190 in 2020, up from 1,020 in 2019, according to the figures published today by the National Records of Scotland.

Between 2012 and 2018, the number of alcohol-specific deaths increased

before falling by 10% in 2019.

The NRS said the increase in male deaths from alcohol was behind the spike, with very little change in the number of deaths among women from alcohol.

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) said the figures were of little surprise to the charity.

It is clear that life will not get back to normal any time soon for thousands of families affected by alcohol harm

Justina Murray, CEO of Scottish Families, said: “While Scotland continues its Covid recovery journey, it is clear that life will not get back to normal any time soon for thousands of families affected by alcohol harm.

“A heart-breaking total of 1,190 families lost a loved one to alcohol last year – every one of those a preventable death.

“Thousands more are struggling to recover from the impact of months of lockdown.”

She added: “Since March 2020 our Helpline has been inundated with calls from individuals concerned about their own drinking during lockdown, and from those concerned about a loved one’s alcohol use.

High-quality alcohol treatment needed to save lives, charity warns

“A common theme has been how impossible it is to reach alcohol treatment and support when you need it, with phones ringing out, messages not returned, and few options offered when you do actually reach help.

“Individuals and families need immediate access to high quality alcohol treatment and support when they need it and where they need it.

“Then we might just start saving lives rather than counting deaths.”

Alzheimer’s and accidental deaths

Meanwhile, there was a decrease of 1.1% in the number of deaths where Alzheimer’s and other dementias were the underlying cause.

There were 2,759 accidental deaths in Scotland, a 1.2% increase compared with 2019.

The majority of these accidental deaths were said to be the result of accidental poisonings or falls.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.