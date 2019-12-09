Suicide prevention notes make a different as Dundee mum has first success story

A young mum’s bid to bring happiness to someone’s day has had its first major success.

Sophie McCutcheon, 23, from Lochee, struggles with crippling depression and has recently set about helping others in a similar situation.

Just a couple of weeks ago Sophie launched her Love from a Stranger project,

This saw her leaving dozens of inspirational notes around Dundee for those in need.

Now Sophie has spoken out about the first message she has received from a recipient of one of her notes.

The message to Sophie was from someone who also suffers severely from depression.

It said: “I found one of your cards last week. I found it on one of my really bad days.

“I was recently diagnosed with depression and it was nice to know that a stranger who is suffering the same mental health problems as myself and was kind enough to leave something small but it had a big impact on me.

“I’ve kept it in my memory box to look at when I do have a dark day.

“Just to know that there are people out there that care, and that I can get through this..

“So thank you from the bottom of my heart. I took it as a sign from my loved ones up above that I can keep going.”

Sophie said: “It was incredible to receive the message.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this achievement.

“It really warmed my heart to know that I was able to help someone who is in the same situation as my own.

“Something as small as my notes of kindness really can make a difference, and knowing that it did have such a big impact on them is the reason why I am doing this.

“I really hope they can lift the spirits of those who need them.”

Sophie’s project began as a result of her own 10-year battle with depression and anxiety.

She recently began her blog The Devious Mind which she hopes will be her own place of sanctuary that could help others.