Suicide of Angus teenager Sophie Parkinson ‘might have been avoided’, sheriff rules

An Angus teen who killed herself could be alive today had health professionals properly assessed her suicide risk, a sheriff has ruled.

Sophie took her own life at her family home in Liff in 2014, aged 13 years old.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond has now ruled in a 100-page report that some precautions “might realistically have resulted in the death being avoided”.

During the FAI, mum Ruth Moss claimed NHS Tayside’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) had failed to take her suicidal risk seriously.

The sheriff said precautions could have included using a structured risk assessment, considering more intensive treatment in the community, allowing Sophie’s family greater input into her care and offering Sophie and her family further family therapy.

Sophie’s mother welcomed the findings today, saying: “I suppose my initial reaction today is one of relief. Relief that the process has been completed – six and a half years is a long time – and relief that the FAI process did what it set out to do, highlight any defects that led to Sophie’s death and make recommendations for improvement.

“I have always been of the view that Sophie’s death was preventable and that had Sophie had standard care, she would be alive today.

“The CAMHS system in Tayside let her and us down and now those findings are in the public domain.

“I have always said that no family should have to go through what we did. My hope is that no other family will have to.

“Finally, I’m always grateful to my amazing family, friends and sometimes even strangers.

“The support, kindness and patience that they have shown has been inspirational to me and without them, I would have been unable to move forward.”

The sheriff has made three recommendations, including that CAMHS should ensure out-of-hours support for its patients and that the patients and their carers know who to contact for this.

She said CAMHS should provide written information to patients and their carers explaining the organisational structure and the role of clinicians, and should investigate the viability of “safe space” beds as currently provided to CAMHS patients of the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

The inquiry took place over six days in August and was held virtually due to coronavirus.

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.