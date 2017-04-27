‘Suicidal’ Dundee man, 29, hid behind wheelie bin after girlfriend called cops

Gavin Riddell, 29, of Charleston Drive, was fined £400 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Riddell admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively at Earn Crescent on February 19.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Jonston told the court the incident happened at 4am when Riddell’s girlfriend called police requesting assistance.

The fiscal said: “She was concerned about the accused’s welfare.

“He had been out drinking and told her he was feeling suicidal.”

Police attended immediately and found Riddell hiding behind a wheelie bin outside his home address.

Solicitor Kris Gilmartin said: “He was effectively attention-seeking.”