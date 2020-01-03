‘Successful January will show Dee mean business this season’

Dundee showed in last week’s derby they will have a lot more about them in the second half of the season – January, though, is where they can tell us they really mean business.

For me, the third meeting of the season between the Dark Blues and Dundee United ended in a fair result.

The Tangerines were the better side in the first half and the visitors enjoyed the second period a lot more. Had James McPake’s side gone on to get a winner it wouldn’t have surprised me.

They might not have picked up the three points they craved but they certainly put on a much-improved performance when it mattered this time.

United had swept them aside with ease in the first two derbies but, after six months together, this Dundee team looks to finally be on a positive track.

The results across the Championship last week proved that can be short-lived as none of the other top-half sides managed to get any points.

That should serve as a warning.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

However, it can also give the Dark Blues optimism in the second half of the campaign because the other teams have shown repeatedly they just can’t maintain any sort of consistency for any real length of time.

That means the all-important second spot is up for grabs.

Dundee’s league matches in January are a great opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat for that key play-off spot.

First up is second-placed Inverness at home this weekend.

With three points between them, defeat isn’t an option for the Dark Blues and neither it should be.

Caley Thistle are expected to be one of their rivals for the promotion play-off slots and getting a good result against them will bode well come the end of the campaign.

Then comes another home clash with one of the top sides in the division so far as Ayr United check in at Dens Park.

The Honest Men have struggled since Ian McCall left but remain a dangerous outfit.

January is then brought to an end with a trip to East End Park on a Friday night to face fifth-placed Dunfermline.

If Dundee can keep up their unbeaten run through those three matches, picking up a couple of wins, then they’ll be favourites for second place.

January is the month where they can really show their worth – it’s a great time to get motoring, Dundee.