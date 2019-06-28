Successful fundraiser for Tayport arts centre

Organisers are hailing their latest fundraiser in Tayport as a big success.

The Auld Kirk Charitable Trust staged a three-day series of arts and crafts events plus a tarot card reading and raised £800 for their cause to turn the building into an art studio.

Chairwoman Dr Christine Barker said: “We took in £800 for the charitable trust while the arts and crafts people had 10 tables plus the tarot card reader.

“The arts and crafts people were happy with what they collected at the event. It was a busy few days and the crowds were steady without being too busy, so we are very pleased with the event.

“The weather was good for most of the event and that always helps with attracting people.”

She added: “This was the first time that we had a tarot card reader which was quite unusual.

“He goes under the stage name of Elder Rowan and travels all over Scotland and also does the Edinburgh Festival.

“We also had local artists putting a display on the walls of their works and those sold quite well too.

“And then there were the art exhibits by children from Tayport Primary and after judging there were three winners given prizes who were from primaries five, six and seven.

“The money will be used to help with the plans to convert the building into an arts, crafts and heritage centre.

“It still needs a lot of work and we are applying for various grants.”