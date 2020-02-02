Success on a plate as Baldragon Academy students host Burns Supper at Dundee hotel

Future events specialists, chefs and sales executives held their first event this week at the Malmaison Hotel.

Students at Baldragon Academy, who are currently undertaking their National 5 in professional cookery, organised and held a Burns Supper on Thursday evening with an incredible 64 guests attending.

Not only was the event a fantastic chance for the pupils to experience a taster of future careers it also raised money for the Dundee Foodbank.

The Nat 5 class, which is made up of S5 and S6 pupils, split into four groups in October to start preparing the event.

Some of the pupils became kitchen staff, others were in charge of the marketing and event organisation, another group made up the sales team while the rest of the students became operation gurus to ensure the evening ran as smoothly as possible.

The full event was organised and hosted by the pupils with the cookery students creating a slap-up meal under the guidance of Malmaison’s chefs. Students also prepared invites, chose their favourite tartan to use as decor, and even set up some entertainment.

S6 pupils Holly Finnegan and Chloe Sim were just two of the chefs on the night. They were supported by the Malmaison’s team to create a salmon roulade, traditional haggis, neeps and tatties plus a gorgeous cranachan.

The pupils said: “We were able to decide as a team what we wanted to put on the menu. Malmaison’s head chef came to visit us to give us ideas but he left the choice up to us.

“He then showed us how to make the dishes and we were shown around the professional kitchens which was so different compared to where we are used to cooking.

“We had never made most of the dishes before and we also had to create options for different dietary requirements so it was a good taster of what a future career would be like.

“It was pretty daunting cooking for that many people but it was exciting.”

S5 pupil Kane Breen was part of the sales team. It was their job to make sure the event was well attended so they could raise as much money as possible for the foodbank.

He said: “In my team we had to think of ways we could sell the event to people. We had to name the event and we had to really show off the menu and the entertainment we had planned.

“On the night we had a raffle, Scottish country dancing which we had to learn, a game of heads and tails and a poem which was read by two pupils. Our head teacher Hugh McAninch also addressed the haggis.

“We even had S2 pupil Aaron Smith who piped in the guests and the haggis as well.”

Stephen Morrison, who is in S6, was part of the events team.

He said: “We had to create a table plan for all the guests, decide on what we wanted the invitations to be like and also decide the tartan we wanted to use.

“We narrowed it down to two and had a class vote and decided that we would use The Black Watch tartan.

“On the day we had to go down to the Malmaison early and make sure the whole room was set up and the seat covers were how we wanted them.

“We did it mostly all ourselves so it wasn’t left to the staff there.”

The event raised a massive £900 for the foodbank with home economics principal teacher Colette Robbie saying: “We are delighted to have had such a great opportunity for our pupils to show themselves as successful young adults.

“They have shown the true spirit of Baldragon Academy. They have taken great responsibility in organising this event, working in partnership with true industry professionals.

“Our pupils have displayed respect, honesty and fairness through the whole process and have raised a truly inspiring amount of money.

“The pupils should feel very proud of what they have achieved as they have gone above and beyond our expectations.”