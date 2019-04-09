Success as Dundee tech firm raises £345k to expand its mobile gaming business

A Dundee tech firm which has developed a new platform for mobile gaming has raised £345,000 in seed funding to fuel its global ambitions.

ChilliConnect provides a suite of tools and services to games developers, including the ability to add or change elements to games in real time and without the need for the app to be updated.

The Marketgait Business Centre company has raised $450,000 in funding from Techstart Ventures, Ascension Ventures and existing angel investors.

The cash injection will be used to add to the software team and marketing staff as the three-year-old company seeks more customers around the world.

Chilli’s team has already grown from five to eight staff this year and the firm is in the process of recruiting two additional staff. The Chilli platform helps developers monetise mobile games.