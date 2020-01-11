Star pupil from Dundee wins national award for magnificent mathematics

A youngster from Dundee has been recognised as the top scoring individual pupil in a national maths competition.

Ed York, who has just started P7 at the High School of Dundee after previously being a pupil at Eastern Primary, answered all 1,000 questions correctly in the Maths Week Scotland competition.

The contest, held by Sumdog, marks the third time 11-year-old Ed has topped the leaderboard with a perfect score in the competition.

He was presented with the Maths Week Scotland Sumdog Trophy by Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Sumdog chief executive Andrew Hall said: “We believe every child has the potential to achieve, but some are more confident than others.

“We’ve designed Sumdog to engage all pupils – especially those who haven’t found learning easy.”