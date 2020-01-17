‘Substantial’ amount of money taken from award-winning Fife eatery and huge mess left following break-in

Restaurant staff in Fife have been left shocked after a “substantial” theft following a break-in.

Workers from the Newport Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay posted on its Facebook page this morning, showing huge piles of food left scattered about the floor of the High Street premises.

Police could be seen in the background of the images.

Management staff are now looking for the public’s help in finding the perpetrators.

© The Newport Restaurant/Facebook

The statement said: “We don’t normally have to or would post things of this nature, however, we are is absolute disbelief what we have come in to today.

“Not only this week have we had to deal with a substantial theft from our business. We now are having to report vandalism.

“Why anyone would want to do this to us we don’t know. We work hard for and with our team, we have great relationships within the community and have exceptional supportive customers that keep our business going.

© The Newport Restaurant/Facebook

“January is a hard month for all businesses as it is and this is just not the week we have expected in the start of the year.

“PLEASE if you are local , were in the area and seen or heard anything get in touch and help us.

“We are gutted – Jamie and Kelly.”

Kelly Scott is listed as the general manager of the restaurant, and Jamie Scott is the chef patron, according the the business’s Facebook page.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.