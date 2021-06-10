Styx Kirkcaldy set to reopen after Covid outbreak linked to venue

Styx Kirkcaldy will reopen from Friday after 38 cases of coronavirus were linked to the venue and it was closed for a deep clean.

NHS Fife told earlier this week that public health teams had identified nearly 40 cases linked to Styx Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 29.

The Kirkcaldy pool hall had said it would close until June 11 to undergo a deep clean following the outbreak.

Speaking today, a member of staff confirmed plans to reopen would go ahead this weekend after the voluntary closure due to coronavirus.

NHS Fife had urged anyone who had been at the venue on May 29 to come forward, however, there was no update available on whether the number of cases connected to the hall had increased in recent days.

Speaking earlier in the week, a spokesperson said: “NHS Fife can confirm that 38 individuals linked to the Styx Pool Hall, Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our Public Health Team are working with the venue to trace patrons who were at the venue on Saturday May 29 2021.

“A number of individuals have already been contacted by our contact tracers and given appropriate public health advice.

Contact tracing underway

“We are asking any individuals who were in Styx on Saturday May 29 to contact our public health contact tracing team on 01592 226435 or email fife.hpt@nhs.scot.”

Styx Kirkcaldy had said someone had attended the venue with Covid, prompting the outbreak of cases linked to them.

In a previous social media statement, owners said: “We have waited a long time to get open again but due to an inconsiderate person who was in our venue, who has Covid, we are now forced to close once again.

“We are following all of the government guidelines and we are in contact with Test and Protect.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes but we have to look after our staff and customer’s health.

“We are starting a deep clean tomorrow morning and we are getting a company in who specialize in this.”