VIDEO: STV show on Dundee’s drug problem to feature heroin-related murder victim Holly

Dundee is the drugs death capital of Europe, a city where the situation is so desperate it has been described as a public health emergency.

The Tayside Drug Death Review Group records around one fatality every week at an average age of just 38.

A special commission has been set up to help reduce the number of lives lost and is due to publish its findings soon – promising brave and bold action.

STV News has examined the toll taken by drugs in the city for a new documentary series beginning tonight.

Scotland Stories: Finding a Fix tells some of the personal accounts behind the drugs epidemic.

Featured on the special programme are Forrest Alexander, the husband of Holly Alexander.

Holly was murdered by Krzysztof Gadecki​ in 2016.

Forrest discusses how his wife “became a different person” and his life was shattered when Holly and new partner Ronnie Kidd were stabbed to death by Gadecki “for a handful of tablets and a small bag of heroin”.

Also featured is Kelsey Harper, 27, who had her first taste of heroin ten years ago after suffering a series of personal tragedies.

In the years that followed, Kelsey would steal from her family and shops, and ended up in prison.

Kelsey and her mum discuss the battle to try and get Kelsey clean and to live a life of normality.

Scotland Stories: Finding a Fix is on tonight at 8.30pm.

