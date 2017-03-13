Sturgeon to today outline plans for second independence referendum, according to reports

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could make an attempt to “derail” Brexit by outlining proposals for a second independence referendum in a speech later today, according to reports.

Ms Sturgeon has previously called for Scotland to receive special treatment in Britain’s negotiations to leave the EU and one national newspaper has suggested she could name the date for a referendum as early as this week, if Prime Minister Theresa May does not agree to her wishes.

A tweet from Ms Sturgeon this morning revealed that she will make an “important speech” at 11.30am in Bute House “ahead of the triggering of Article 50”.

It is thought the speech will be used to demand that Ms May offers Scotland assurances ahead of Brexit negotiations and that a second independence referendum could be used as a bargaining chip.

The First Minister could also use the speech to reveal further plans for any potential vote, with a preferred date, likely to be autumn 2018, also possibly being discussed.

However, the overall tone of the speech is anticipated to be that of a final warning, with details expected to be laid out of how a second referendum could take shape in the event of the Scottish Government’s demands not being met.

The First Minister was widely expected to move her party further towards a new vote on independence at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen this weekend but it is possible she felt the need to act amid speculation that Article 50 could be triggered sooner than expected.

MPs will debate the Article 50 bill in the commons later this afternoon. The bill will then pass back to the House of Lords, where it is expected to pass without impediment.

If the legal mechanism announcing Britain’s intention to leave the EU is passed, it could win royal assent as early as Tuesday, allowing Mrs May to begin the two-year process to leave.