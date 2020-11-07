Sturgeon says new strain of Covid 19 detected in Danish mink is ‘concerning’ as UK bans visitors from country

A new strain of coronavirus transmitted from mink is “causing concern” the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said that travellers coming into Scotland from Denmark must self-isolate after concerns were raised.

It’s thought that the new strain has been transmitted to humans from mink in the European country.

A new strain of Covid that has come from mink in Denmark is causing concern. If you are a UK resident returning home from Denmark you – and your household – MUST isolate for 14 days. Visitors from Denmark are not able to enter the UK at all for now. https://t.co/FJS6qHRq4S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

UK nationals or residents will be able to return to Britain from Denmark – but will have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days. Visitors to the UK from Denmark will be denied entry, including those who only travelled through the country. The new rules came into force at 4am on Saturday. In a post on Twitter made just two hours before the new rules came into force, Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms. Keeping the UK public safe remains our top priority.” Officials will contact anyone in the UK who has been in Denmark in the last fortnight to make sure they also self-isolate.

DENMARK update: From 4am on 7 November, British Nationals or residents who are returning to the UK directly or indirectly from Denmark will need to self-isolate with other members of their household until two weeks have passed since they were last in Denmark. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 7, 2020