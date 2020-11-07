Saturday, November 7th 2020 Show Links
Sturgeon says new strain of Covid 19 detected in Danish mink is ‘concerning’ as UK bans visitors from country

by Kirsty McIntosh
November 7, 2020, 10:46 am Updated: November 7, 2020, 10:47 am
© PAIt's reared the mutated strain of coronavirus has jumped to humans from mink.
A new strain of coronavirus transmitted from mink is “causing concern” the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said that travellers coming into Scotland from Denmark must self-isolate after concerns were raised.

It’s thought that the new strain has been transmitted to humans from mink in the European country.

UK nationals or residents will be able to return to Britain from Denmark – but will have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

Visitors to the UK from Denmark will be denied entry, including those who only travelled through the country.

The new rules came into force at 4am on Saturday.

In a post on Twitter made just two hours before the new rules came into force, Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms. Keeping the UK public safe remains our top priority.”

Officials will contact anyone in the UK who has been in Denmark in the last fortnight to make sure they also self-isolate.

Denmark had already been taken off the list of UK coronavirus travel corridors after the new strain of the virus was detected.

 