A lorry driver who caused a 19-hour closure of the Forth Road Bridge when his lorry blew over in high winds has been banned from driving.

Aleksander Niemiec was criticised by a sheriff for his “stupidity” after admitting a charge of dangerous driving.

The HGV driver drove past four signs telling him of the closure on the approach to the bridge before his lorry toppled as he drove towards Fife at about 2am on January 11.

Niemiec had noticed a speed restriction sign but didn’t realise its “full impact”, Gordon Stewart, defending, told ­Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He added that his client, a Pole who lives in Macclesfield, Cheshire, was “fully aware of the severe impact this had”.

Niemiec, who had no previous convictions and a clean driving licence, had been travelling from Manchester to Dunfermline.

He suffered cuts to his head and hands and the lorry damaged 130ft of steelwork on the central reservation, forcing its closure.

Sheriff Kenneth Maciver gave Niemiec, 55, a two-year driving ban and £700 fine. He told him: “There were great diversions for ­thousands of vehicles who were inconvenienced greatly because of your stupidity.”