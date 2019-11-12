Former stunt woman, hacker and budding TV star Maxine writes book about hometown of Dundee

She’s worked as a stuntwoman, an ethical hacker and even flirted with the idea of being Chris Evan’s co-host on Top Gear.

Now former Lawside Academy pupil Maxie Reynolds has switched lanes to pen her own memoir of life growing up in Dundee.

The 31-year-old, who grew-up in Ardler, is set to reveal all in her book A Guide To Surviving Childhood.

Despite being penned in New Orleans and completed in Australia, the City of Discovery is at the heart of the story, with tales of Bell Street Police Station and the city schemes all featuring.

Maxie revealed the book had been in the pipeline for some time.

© Supplied

A hectic work schedule including stints as an oil rig pilot, stunt woman and ethical hacker haven’t always made it easy to put pen to paper.

She said: “It has literally been one thing to the next. The book itself has been in the pipeline for three years.

“I wasn’t sure how it would be received but I just felt it was too hilarious not to tell my story.

“I hope people will see similarities from their own childhoods growing-up.

“My mum was a bit concerned by some of the content but I’ve decided to keep it in anyway.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Despite appearing in the Evening Telegraph in 2015 as a potential presenter on the revamped Top Gear she admitted she didn’t even hold a UK driving licence.

She said: “I remember that article appearing and my phone was going off the hook people asking what was happening.

“The BBC got in contact with me asking where the story had come from but I had told them I didn’t even hold a UK driving licence.

“Although it was short-lived it did help me to get some extra stunt work at the time.”

Despite Maxie’s varied career her exploits in her 20s won’t appear within the pages of her book.

She added: “Although I’ve been living abroad I still love coming back to Dundee.

“I’ve looked back with such fondness at growing up in the city and the book helped me to put that into perspective.

© DC Thomson

“Even 10 years ago I would never have envisaged myself writing a book but being away from the city has helped me to write it.”

Despite being aimed primarily at a Scottish audience she hopes to sell the book internationally.

“The book is very much aimed at anyone north of England.

“It will eventually go out to an international audience with a few tweaks but in its current form they wouldn’t get it.”

She hasn’t ruled out pursuing more acting roles, with perhaps another crack at Top Gear.

She said: “I’m definitely just going have to see what happens, I’m really looking forward to see if anything comes from the book.”

The book will be released on November 29.