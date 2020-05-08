Stunt on busy Dundee road could have seen someone killed, claim fellow motorists

A leading road safety charity has slammed an “irresponsible” bike rider who performed a dangerous stunt on a busy road in Dundee.

Shocking footage, captured from a nearby vehicle, shows the scrambler bike rider approaching a mini roundabout on Dens Road, near Arklay Street, on one wheel.

The motorist who recorded the incident at around 9pm on Tuesday had pulled over after seeing the stunt being carried out in his rear-view mirror.

He said the rider “”could have killed himself” and had also put others in danger.

Footage shows the rider heading across the mini roundabout towards the Hilltown area while traffic is coming in the opposite direction.

The motorist added: “The rider could have killed himself during this incident. They had no idea if anyone was travelling at speed down Arklay Street and with them riding on one wheel how would they have been able to stop safely?

“I see it time and time again. I know the police can only stop them when its safe to do so but I really worry that these riders are going to kill themselves with these stunts.

“Thankfully the roads are a bit quieter at present but with that these riders are maybe taking more chances.”

Karen McDonnell, head of Royal Society For The Prevention Of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland, insisted “only essential travel” should be adopted during the current coronavirus lockdown as she condemned the footage.

She said: “The type of irresponsible and dangerous riding shown in this video is not appropriate at any time and, now more than ever, is not the time to forget the rules of the road and cause alarm to others.”

Police Scotland were shown the clip and, while admitting the force could not comment directly on the video, a spokeswoman urged the public to report such incidents to the force by contacting them on 101.

She said: “We would ask people to report any anti-social and illegal use of motorbikes and similar vehicles in their communities.

“Anyone caught committing these crimes will be charged and reported, and their vehicles may be seized. We would urge anyone who has any information about such incidents to get in touch with us via 101.”