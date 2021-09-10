Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Angus

Stunning Over Lunan artistic night-time spectacle casts Angus beach in new light

By Graham Brown
September 10, 2021, 10:57 am
Over Lunan is staged on the dunes of Lunan Bay. Pic: Al Smith.
Lunan Bay’s spectacular sands are being enjoyed by visitors in a way like never before.

Dunes which usually draw thousands of day-time visitors when the mercury rises are currently the setting for a stunning artistic event as darkness falls.

Over Lunan is the culmination of a project which has taken the creative team behind the project on a 3,000-year journey from the expanse of the Angus beauty spot to the ancient world of Mesopotamia.

The event takes the audience across the sands of Angus beauty spot. Pic: Al Smith.

It was commissioned by Angus cultural hub Hospitalfield and Arbroath 2020+1 as part of the Covid-delayed celebrations around the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Organisers had to postpone the event three times due to the pandemic.

Over Lunan was created by Angus Farquhar, creative director of social action and arts organisation Aproxima Arts.

The open-air production blends an atmospheric ambisonic sound installation and live music with elements of public memorial.

An evening audience of just 50 work their way across the magnificent setting.

Atmospheric setting

Angus said he “completely fell in love” with Lunan Bay after arriving there to explore the setting for the piece.

Despite growing up in Aberdeenshire, he had never been to the popular beach between Montrose and Arbroath and was thrilled to discover the opportunity it presented to stage the work.

Angus Farquhar, creative director of Aproxima Arts.

Over Lunan explores tales connected in some way by the sea, from local history to the modern-day plight of people fleeing conflict in Syria.

The audiences are also being captivated by ancient Mesopotamian myths around floods which gave rise to stories of the Apkallu.

Half-fish and half-human, the sages who emerged from the sea to bring wisdom to our ancestors, living in what became known as the ‘cradle of civilisation’ roam the sands during the promenade performance.

Over Lunan runs until September 19.

The event is presented in celebration of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21 and supported by the Scottish Government, EventScotland, Creative Scotland, the William Grant Foundation and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The innovative production in the darkness of late Angus summer is a departure from Lunan Bay’s usual magnetic attraction.

Thousands of people head there in sunny weather and the popularity of the beach has led to the formation of a successful community partnership to try to make the area somewhere locals and visitors can enjoy.

Lunan Bay Communities Partnership has just celebrated its first anniversary after being set up to try to tackle problems including traffic chaos and so-called dirty camping.

They peaked during the pandemic as people headed to the area when lockdown restrictions eased.

The group secured funding earlier this year to employ summer rangers to help inform and educate people around being responsible visitors.