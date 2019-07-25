VIDEO: Stunning footage shows dolphins metres from Dundee jet skiers in River Tay

A member of Dundee Jet Ski Club has been in touch to share stunning footage of dolphins on the River Tay.

The video shows a number of bottlenose dolphins leaping in and out, at times almost completely out of the water.

The clip is slightly unusual as dolphins tend to avoid jet skis and boats.

It’s the second piece of video in a week showing the aquatic mammals in the Tay, with another member of the public capturing footage from Broughty Ferry Beach which was viewed thousands of times.

Have you manage to film the creatures yourself? Please share the footage in the comments.