Stunned shoppers look on after man collapses and ‘stops breathing’ after reportedly taking drugs near Wellgate

Emergency services were called to a busy Dundee street after a man collapsed having reportedly taking ill from drugs.

Shoppers looked on in shock after the man collapsed and reportedly “stopped breathing” near the Wellgate Shopping Centre before police cordoned the area off.

The incident took place near HMV and Holland & Barrett on the Murraygate at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland and ambulance crews arrived on the scene and sealed off a section of the street where the man lay, as concerned shoppers looked on.

The force subsequently confirmed the incident was a “medical matter”, but it is understood drugs may have been involved.

One man who had been passing by praised the staff at Holland & Barrett who had tried to assist at the scene.

He added: “I heard a woman shout ‘he’s stopped breathing’, from what I could gather he was only a guy in his 20s.

“He was laying in a girl’s lap between the two stores while the emergency crews were called.

“I understand the Holland & Barrett staff member helped to move the guy on the advice of the 999 call handler.

“I was shocked to see what was happening especially when I heard he wasn’t breathing.

“The ambulance and the police arrived on the scene and there was a cordon erected around the area for a period of time in the aftermath.

“When you see something like that you immediately start to think the worst.”

Another man, who had been inside HMV, said he had been alerted to the incident by the flashing lights of the emergency services outside the store.

He said: “There was a few police on the scene and there was one paramedic crew. To people’s credit they did try and help before the arrival of the emergency services.

“The guy who was being tended to didn’t look that old which did take me aback a bit.

“There was an emergency service presence at the scene from around 4.45pm and they were still here at around 5.30pm.

“A friend of mine who lives locally said the police remained at the scene for a while after that but I just hope the bloke is alright.

“It was unusual to see this type of thing happening in the Murraygate – especially when the cordon went up.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Officers attended the scene however it was a medical matter.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Holland & Barrett have also been approached for comment.