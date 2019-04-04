Stunned dog walker finds mysterious six-foot creature on Arbroath beach

A dog walker was left stunned after finding a six-foot sea creature washed up on a beach.

The unusual sighting was spotted on Elliott Sands beach in Arbroath by Caitlin La who was walking her dogs Rue and Otto.

She made the grim discovery just a 10-minute walk from the boardwalk.

There has since been a whole host of suggestions as to what type of animal had washed ashore.

Caitlin, 27, took a snap of the animal skeleton before posting it on social media.

She said: “I usually walk the dogs along the beach on a Friday morning. I was quite shocked when I saw the creature. I had no idea what it was.

“I posted it on social media just to see if anyone knew who I was meant to contact.

“It was quite big – I reckon it was about six feet long.”

Artist Caitlin added: “It was shared nearly 300 times online and some people thought it may have been a dolphin.

“I was asked to send in the pictures to the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme and they said it looked like a decomposed dolphin.

“After looking at the images they thought it might have been a white beaked dolphin.

“A marine diver who had commented on the post said there was a pod of dolphins in the River Tay.”

The find wasn’t taken seriously by everyone who saw it – with Caitlin revealing some believed it could be linked to the Tele’s story last week, which told of fake crocodile heads placed in an Arbroath pond.

But Dr Chiara Giulia Bertulli, sighting officer for the Sea Watch Foundation, confirmed it was a real animal.

She added: “By looking at the teeth which appear in one of the shots, I can easily confirm it is an odontocete, meaning it is a cetacean species with teeth like dolphins and porpoises.

“It’s different to whales which have baleen plates handing from the upper jaw in the mouth and which they use to feed on schooling fish or krill.

“By taking into account the length of the animal provided, it is easy to rule out certain dolphin species which occur around the UK and in Scotland in particular but we might have a case of a larger dolphin here.

“Unfortunately, the carcass of this dolphin is in an advance status of decomposition so it is impossible to be sure about the cause of death.”