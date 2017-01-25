‘Studiotel’ computer games project planned for Dundee Waterfront

Plans are being drawn up to build a major new international games design studio in the heart of Dundee’s £1 billion Waterfront development.

It is hoped the multi-million pound “studiotel” project — which would combine digital facilities with on-site accommodation to provide games designers with a fully immersive live-in experience — will enhance the city’s reputation as an international games design hub and attract creative talent from around the UK and abroad.

The development has been earmarked for a site between the new SUDS ponds on South Commercial Street and the Apex City Quay Hotel car park.