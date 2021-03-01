Students suffering hardship could be eligible for discretionary payment

Students in Fife facing financial difficulty during the pandemic could be eligible for new funding support.

The Scottish Funding Council has this week made an additional £3m provided by by the Scottish Government available to colleges across Scotland to support students, topping up the £5m already provided.

The funding is designed to help both part-time and full-time students who have been impacted financially by the pandemic.

Because of the extended lockdown period there has been a lack of temporary employment options, leaving some students facing hardship and with no way to earn more money.

Now Fife College is urging any students who are in need of support to get in touch and check whether they qualify.

Vicki Anton, Fife College’s wellbeing and support manager, said they will do everything they can to support students through this difficult time.

She added: “We know that this has been an incredibly tough time for some, with the lockdown period limiting the chance of part-time employment and leading to extra costs.

“Anyone studying towards improving their qualifications shouldn’t have to go through financial strife to do so.

“That’s why we’re encouraging any individuals in need of support to get in touch with us.

“This fund is open to all students, and we’re looking forward to using this money to help them get through this difficult time.”

More information about the fund and how to apply, email studentsupport@sfc.ac.uk