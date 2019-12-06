Students set up child coat collection to keep youngsters in Dundee warm this winter

A group of students from the University of Dundee are urging members of the public to donate their old coats for children this winter.

Adult Nursing student Caroline Branchu has set up a drop-off point at the university’s students’ association.

Caroline, 36, said: “A lot of people don’t realise the hardship some people in Dundee face.

“Children shouldn’t have to go cold in the winter, so we have to do what we can to help.”

According to vice president of fundraising Scott Quinn, students have already begun to donate pre-loved winter warmers.

He said: “We’ve had a great response so far and many folk are getting in touch but we need as many coats as we can get to make a difference.

“If your child has outgrown a coat or they are lingering in the loft don’t hesitate to bring them in.”

DUSA’s coat collection runs until Friday 20th December, with donations to be distributed to children throughout the Dundee area.

The Kid’s Coat Collection drop-off is situated on Level 4 of DUSA.