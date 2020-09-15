Dundee graduate discovers vital info which will help scientists better understand Covid-19 virus

A Dundee University graduate has discovered key information that will help scientists better understand the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conchita Fraguas Bringas, 22, has had her research into SARS-CoV-2 published in the journal Access Micro-biology, a rare achievement for an undergraduate.

Her computer-based bioinformatics project was undertaken while under the strict Spanish lockdown and while she was completing the final exams of her biological sciences degree.

Conchita worked together with her adviser of studies, Dr David Booth, to complete the paper.

She said: “In March, I flew back home to be with my family and during this time, I kept researching while preparing for my final degree exams.

“I was well-versed in bioinformatics as I had completed my thesis using online tools, and was lucky to have access to them from back home.

“My time at Dundee University has allowed me to grow both as a person and a scientist and acquire the skills needed to navigate the scientific field.”