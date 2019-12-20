Friday, December 20th 2019 Show Links
Dundee and Angus students raise £1,000 for cancer charity through various events

by Matteo Bell
December 20, 2019, 4:45 pm
Students from Dundee and Angus College have managed to raise over £1000 for a local cancer charity.
Students at Dundee and Angus College have raised more than £1,000 for a local cancer charity.

The HND sports coaching students raised the cash for Dundee Cancer Support Network (CANDU) through a series of fundraising events, including a staff auction in which various services such as car washing, personal training sessions and mountain bike tutorials were sold off.

A Christmas Olympics and students versus staff contests were also organised to raise funds for the campaign.

The team raised a total of £1003.30, which they chose to donate to the cancer charity.

Dr Julie Wardrop, founder and chairwoman of CANDU, said: “I can’t thank the students enough.

“Their generosity, hard work and motivation has been inspiring for everyone at CANDU.

“The money they have raised will help people with cancer to live their best life possible.

