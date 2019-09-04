Students left homeless after water damage ruins Dundee flat

A group of Dundee University students have been left devastated after their house was wrecked beyond recognition due to a “major leak”.

Orla Barr, 19, and her flatmates were due to move into the property this week but were shocked to discover it had since become unhabitable due to the damage caused.

Orla, from Derry, said: “We had a couple of viewings of the house back in February and everything was grand then.

“My flatmate got the keys on Monday and when she texted to tell us about the damage we thought she was joking.”

After contacting their landlord, the second-year students were left confused at the response they were given.

Orla said: “We were told that the landlord had checked the property three weeks ago and everything was fine.

“I showed the photos of the damage to my parents though and they said there is no way that has happened in just three weeks.

“The house was just off the Perth Road in the Springfield area of the city, so it was ideal for going to uni.

“We got our deposit back and offered sincere apologies from the company.”

The six flatmates are now scrambling to find alternative accommodation.

Orla said: “The best we can hope for now is to get two flats of three.

“It is unlikely we are going to a flat of six now because it is just before term starts.

“Four of us are from Ireland and the other two are from Falkirk, so it’s not ideal.

“I have booked a Airbnb for tonight but it’s the last thing you need at this point of term.”

Freshers week plans have also been scuppered as a result of the damaging leak.

Orla added: “We had a housewarming organised and there were friends coming over from Ireland for it.

“They have now had to cancel their plans because of this.”

© Supplied

A spokesman for Pavillion Properties said: “It appears that a valley gutter between this and the adjacent house had overflowed with water.

“The water has unfortunately built up and as a result has gone through the kitchen ceiling.

“There have been people checking the property throughout the summer and there were no issues. This is an unfortunate act of God.”

The letting agency has since offered the students help in their efforts to find a new home.

The spokesman added: “We have offered to help them find alternative accommodation.

“They have been offered their full deposit back as no rent had been paid.”