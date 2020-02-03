Students at Dundee University encouraged to ‘continue as normal’ despite rising threat of coronavirus

Students at Dundee University have been encouraged to “continue as usual” despite the rising threat of coronavirus at their partner university in China.

The Scottish university runs a joint architecture degree with a school in the city of Wuhan, which has recently been put on lockdown following the rise of a deadly virus.

The university are planning to continue their partnership with the Chinese school, and have issued updated health guidelines for their pupils.

A spokesman for the university said: “We appreciate the concern the situation is creating, particularly for our students from China, but have emphasised that life on our campuses can carry on as normal, in line with public health guidance.

“The Scottish Government has updated its guidance in relation to travellers recently returned from Wuhan City and the university is following this.”